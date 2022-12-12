USD/CHF bounces around the last week’s lows around 0.9310s. Near term, the USD/CHF formed a double bottom, which targets a rally towards 0.9430s. The USD/CHF bounces from last week’s lows around …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Climbs toward 0.9370s as a double-bottom emerged - December 12, 2022
- European markets retreated as investors look ahead to the US Federal two-day meeting - December 12, 2022
- Clariant AG: Impairment of bioethanol plant in Romania - December 12, 2022