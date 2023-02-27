USD/CHF is likely to display a volatility contraction ahead of Swiss GDP and US Manufacturing PMI data. The Swiss Franc asset has struggled in extending recovery above the horizontal resistance placed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Correction meets support around 0.9350, focus shifts to US PMI - February 27, 2023
- DREAM-HF Phase 3 Trial Results for Mesoblast Cell Therapy in Heart Failure Published in Journal of the American College of Cardiology (JACC) - February 27, 2023
- Switzerland pledges CHF 14.5 million for humanitarian aid in Yemen in 2023 - February 27, 2023