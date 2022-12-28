USD/CHF slightly falls as the Asian session begins. Risk aversion was spurred by the increase of Covid cases in China and Western countries requiring tests from flights originating in China. USD/CHF …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Doji emerges after two days of losses, meanders around 0.9275 - December 28, 2022
- Palliative Care Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% between 2022 and 2032 - December 28, 2022
- USD/CHF fails to return above 0.9300 with the Dollar losing ground - December 28, 2022