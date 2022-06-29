USD/CHF Price Analysis: Double top in play but sellers failure at 0.9520, could spark a test of 0.9600

The USD/CHF daily chart formed a double top that is in play, but USD/CHF sellers’ failures to breach 0.9520, might open the door for a rally towards 0.9600. The USD/CHF is trying to stage a recovery …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)