The USD/CHF daily chart formed a double top that is in play, but USD/CHF sellers’ failures to breach 0.9520, might open the door for a rally towards 0.9600. The USD/CHF is trying to stage a recovery …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF attempts to stabilize around 0.9550, upside looks likely on hawkish Fed bets - June 29, 2022
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Double top in play but sellers failure at 0.9520, could spark a test of 0.9600 - June 29, 2022
- USD/CHF dives to its lowest level since April 21, bears flirt with 0.9500 ahead of Powell - June 29, 2022