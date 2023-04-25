USD/CHF prods the bears around 0.8875 amid Tuesday’s initial European session, after posting a bullish candlestick during early Asia. Adding strength to the recovery moves is the oversold RSI (14) …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Dragonfly Doji, oversold RSI hints at corrective bounce towards 0.8900 - April 25, 2023
- Kuehne+Nagel Q1 earnings decline 45% - April 25, 2023
- Nestlé reports three-month sales for 2023 - April 25, 2023