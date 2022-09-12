USD/CHF Price Analysis: Drops back below 0.9615-20 resistance confluence

USD/CHF prints a four-day downtrend as it reverses the previous day’s corrective pullback from a three-week low during Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Swiss currency (CHF) pair portrays the …
