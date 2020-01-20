USD/CHF’s daily RSI has diverged in favor of the bulls. A bullish reversal needs a break above the January 10 high. USD/CHF’s sell-off seems to have run out of steam, technical charts indicate. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Ebbing bearish momentum? - January 19, 2020
- Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Novartis (VTX:NOVN) a CHF 96 Price Target - January 19, 2020
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Rallies to fresh session tops, fast approaching 0.9700 level - January 17, 2020