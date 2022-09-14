USD/CHF bulls take a breather around 0.9610, after rising the most in three months the previous day. In doing so, the Swiss currency (CHF) pair fails to extend the bounce off the 200-DMA during …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Fades bounce off 200-DMA above 0.9600 - September 13, 2022
- USD/CHF soars to 0.9630 as dollar jumps on US inflation numbers - September 13, 2022
- HC Wainwright Increases Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Price Target to CHF 84 - September 13, 2022