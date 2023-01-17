USD/CHF remains below the 20-day EMA, unable to reclaim 0.9300. Although the pair is bearish, solid USD/CHF support to be found around 0.9150. If the USD/CHF climbs above the 20-day EMA, that will …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Fell to a 5-day new low, though reclaimed 0.9200 - January 17, 2023
- USD/CHF trade idea: How to play the short term trend accelerating lower - January 17, 2023
- USD/CHF: Mildly offered near 0.9250 as US Dollar struggles amid mixed sentiment - January 17, 2023