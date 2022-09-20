USD/CHF ended Tuesday’s trading session almost flat, with a minimal 0.01% gain, courtesy of broad US dollar strength across the board. Nevertheless, as the Asian Pacific session begins, the USD/CHF is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Fluctuates nearby familiar levels at around 0.9640s - September 20, 2022
- Swiss pharma Basilea sheds yet another oncology program as anti-infectives pivot plows forward - September 20, 2022
- Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $183.00 - September 20, 2022