USD/CHF consolidates early Asian session losses after three-day losing streak. USD/CHF teases weekly descending channel breakout while picking up bids to 0.8970 as European traders prepare for the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/CHF Price Analysis: Fortnight-old support defends buyers above 0.8950
USD/CHF consolidates early Asian session losses after three-day losing streak. USD/CHF teases weekly descending channel breakout while picking up bids to 0.8970 as European traders prepare for the …