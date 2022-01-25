USD/CHF Price Analysis: Further upside hinges on 0.9160 breakout

Fortnight-long descending resistance line guards immediate upside moves. USD/CHF grinds higher around 0.9155, up 0.09% intraday heading into Tuesday’s European session. In doing so, the Swiss currency …
