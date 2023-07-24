USD/CHF rebounds from last Friday’s lows of 0.8640 and climbs on a strong US Dollar (USD) amid a risk-on impulse as Wall Street prints solid gains. The USD/CHF is trading at 0.8683, gains 0.31%, after …
