USD/CHF Price Analysis: Gyrates above 0.9000 inside weekly rising channel

USD/CHF eases after refreshing multi-day top, stays in a positive zone so far. Bullish MACD, chart pattern favor buyers, previous resistance line, 200-bar SMA may lure bears on channel breakdown.
