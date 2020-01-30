USD/CHF snaps two-day winning streak, reversed from monthly resistance line. Buyers will remain hopeful unless the channel’s support breaks. 50% and 38.2% of Fibonacci retracements could offer …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Heavy inside two-week-old ascending channel - January 29, 2020
- Novartis (VTX:NOVN) Given a CHF 113 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group - January 29, 2020
- UPDATE1-Santander Polish unit profit slumps 36% on CHF mortgage provisions - January 29, 2020