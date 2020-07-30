USD/CHF Price Analysis: Hits lowest since May 2015

The USD/CHF pair fell to 0.9116 during Thursday’s Asian trading hours to hit the lowest level since May 2015. The pair has dropped by over 3.6% this month and is down over 5.6% on a year-to-date basis …
