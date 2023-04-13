USD/CHF is poised for further decline on the daily chart. USD/CHF 4-Hour chart suggests consolidation, but a bearish continuation could happen below 0.8859. Bearish oscillators with oversold RSI may …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Hits new YTD lows for the second consecutive day at around 0.8850s - April 13, 2023
- USD/CHF outlook: Extends steep fall - April 13, 2023
- USD/CHF: Bearish trend takes the form of an ending diagonal - April 13, 2023