USD/CHF bulls struggle to keep the reins at two-month high. Overbought RSI (14) line joins three-week-old ascending trend line to challenge buyers. Swiss Franc pair sellers need validation from 0.8780 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Immediate resistance line prods bulls around 0.8930 amid overbought RSI - September 7, 2023
- Barry Callebaut Announces CHF 500m Investment Plan - September 7, 2023
- Santhera Announces Half-Year 2023 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update - September 7, 2023