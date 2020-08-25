The stars have aligned for a long entry for USD/CHF. The price has rallied from a bearish environment into a bullish environment on the daily and 4 HR time frames. A restest of 4HR structure and buy …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Long opportunity to 38.2% weekly Fib target - August 24, 2020
- Blackstone Resources Receives BUY Rating for CHF 5.57 - August 24, 2020
- FxWirePro: AUD/CHF grinds sideways, weakness only on break below 200-DMA - August 24, 2020