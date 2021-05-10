USD/CHF is consolidating gains in the Asian session. More upside likely on the cards above 0.9025. Oversold MACD throws caution on selling bids. The USD/CHF pair treads water in the Asian session. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/CHF Price Analysis: Looks to extend gains beyond 0.9025
USD/CHF is consolidating gains in the Asian session. More upside likely on the cards above 0.9025. Oversold MACD throws caution on selling bids. The USD/CHF pair treads water in the Asian session. The …