USD/CHF Price Analysis: Mildly heavy inside short-term rising channel above 200-HMA

USD/CHF bears attack 0.9500 following the pullback from 0.9530. A four-day-old ascending trend channel, 200-HMA guards immediate downside. 61.8% Fibonacci retracement adds to the upside barriers.
