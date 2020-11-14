USD/CHF Price Analysis: Pierces immediate resistance line around mid-0.9100s

While breaking a downward sloping trend line from Wednesday, USD/CHF marks an uptick to 0.9150 during the early Friday. The swiss pair bounced off a three-day-old ascending trend line the previous day …
