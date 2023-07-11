USD/CHF plunges to new two-year lows as the greenback falls sharply ahead of the release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in the United States (US). At the time of writing, the USD/CHF is trading at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Plummets to two-year lows, below 0.8800 - July 11, 2023
- On Running Sets CHF 700 Million Credit Facility - July 11, 2023
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Cracks further as risk-on mood solidifies - July 11, 2023