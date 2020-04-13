USD/CHF Price Analysis: Pressured below 100-HMA, short-term resistance line

USD/CHF extends gradual declines from the monthly top marked the last-Monday. A descending trend line support, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement may offer intermediate rests during the downside. 0.9745/50 …
