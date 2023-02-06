A pullback move to near 10-period EMA will present a bargain buy for the market participants. The USD/CHF pair is facing fragile barricades after a perpendicular rally to near 0.9280 in the early …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Pullback looks favored before an upside break around 0.9280 - February 5, 2023
- Swiss Franc to Euro Spot Exchange Rates for 2022 - February 5, 2023
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Rallies back above 0.9250 reclaim the 20-DMA as bull’s eye the 50-DMA - February 3, 2023