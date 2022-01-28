USD/CHF eases from a two-month high to 0.9300 while consolidating the weekly gains during Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Swiss currency (CHF) pair prints daily losses, down 0.12% intraday at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Pullback remains elusive beyond 0.9270 - January 27, 2022
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Clings to 0.9300 after a hawkish Fed - January 27, 2022
- USD/CHF surges to two-month high, retakes 0.9300 mark amid explosive USD rally - January 27, 2022