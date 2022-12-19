USD/CHF holds lower ground near the intraday bottom as bears struggle to retake control, after a two-day leave, during early Monday. That said, the Swiss Franc (CHF) pair prints mild losses near …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Pullback remains elusive beyond 0.9280 - December 18, 2022
- U.S. donates $600,000 to boost developing countries’ trade expertise - December 18, 2022
- Rock band ‘Rascals’ drummer Dino Danelli passes away at 78 - December 17, 2022