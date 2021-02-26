USD/CHF trims early Asian losses to revisit 0.9060-65 region. Upbeat MACD, bullish chart patterns favor the buyers. Upper line of the 10-week-old rising channel tests short-term bulls before immediate …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Ready for a bumpy north-run, 0.9100 guards immediate upside - February 26, 2021
- USD/CHF turns flat on the day near 0.9060 ahead of US data - February 25, 2021
- FxWirePro: AUD/CHF extends 200W MA breakout, refreshes 22-month high - February 25, 2021