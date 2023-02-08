USD/CHF remains range-bound though it meanders slightly below the 0.9200 figure. USD/CHF: If it reclaims the 50-day EMA, it will shift neutral; otherwise, a resumption of the downtrend is likely. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Reclaims 0.9200 after breaching the 20-DMA - February 8, 2023
- Lonza Prices CHF 300 Million Straight Bond with a 2.100% Coupon - February 8, 2023
- Diuretic Resistance and Strategies to Overcome Resistance in Patients With Congestive Heart Failure - February 8, 2023