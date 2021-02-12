USD/CHF eases to 0.8903 while fading the early Asia recovery moves ahead of the European session on Friday. Even so, the quote remains inside the 20-pip range established since Wednesday. While strong …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Recovers from 50-day SMA to snap five-day downtrend - February 12, 2021
- CHF/JPY Price Analysis: Bears have this pair highup on their watchlist - February 11, 2021
- US Session Open: Trade setup for GBP/CHF; charting commodities and stocks - February 11, 2021