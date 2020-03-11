USD/CHF is under pressure in Asia as US index futures are flashing red. The pair has created a bear flag or a bearish continuation pattern on the 4-hour chart. USD/CHF is currently trading at 0.9364, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Rejected at 0.94, bear flag on 4H - March 10, 2020
- USD/CHF: Resist the 2018 low – Commerzbank - March 10, 2020
- Charlie Kaufman, Miranda July, and More Visionaries Join CHF Spring Lineup - March 10, 2020