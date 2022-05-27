The USD/CHF is registering losses of 1.68% as the weekend looms. A risk-on market mood capped the USD/CHF fall as safe-haven appetite decreased. USD/CHF Price Forecast: If bulls are to regain control, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Remains negative but bounced off weekly lows around 0.9545, approaches 0.9590s - May 27, 2022
- USD/CHF traces options market signals around monthly low under 0.9600 - May 27, 2022
- Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) Treatment Devices Market May See Boost in Revenue Cycle - May 27, 2022