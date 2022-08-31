USD/CHF Price Analysis: Retreats from monthly top towards 0.9700 on overbought RSI

USD/CHF takes offers to renew intraday low, snaps three-day uptrend. Three-week-old bullish channel keeps buyers hopeful near 1.5-month high. 200-SMA adds to the downside filters, 0.9800 guards …
