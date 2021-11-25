USD/CHF Price Analysis: Retreats from Wednesday’s daily tops around 0.9370 down to 0.9350s

The USD/CHF extends its gains the fifth consecutive day, up 0.25%, trading at 0.9355 during the day at the time of writing. Thin liquidity conditions in observance of Thanksgiving in the US keep the …
