USD/CHF halts its rally to just two days, retraces from weekly highs reached on Monday at 0.9109, shy of testing the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.9117. Therefore, the USD/CHF is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Retreats from weekly highs amidst ongoing consolidation - June 13, 2023
- Sky Hopinka, Sin Wai Kin Win Art Basel’s $33,000 Baloise Art Prize - June 13, 2023
- 24th Baloise Art Prize awarded at Art Basel 2023 - June 13, 2023