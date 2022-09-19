USD/CHF picks up bids inside short-term bearish chart formation. 200-HMA breakout favor buyers but RSI conditions, rising wedge’s upper line challenge further upside. Weekly horizontal support could …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Rising wedge probes 200-HMA breakout below 0.9700 - September 19, 2022
- USD/CHF faces barricades around 0.9650 amid subdued DXY, Fed policy eyed - September 18, 2022
- Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Given New CHF 475 Price Target at Barclays - September 17, 2022