USD/CHF Price Analysis: Sellers attack 0.8850 with eyes on seven-week-old horizontal support

USD/CHF sellers catch a breather after refreshing two week low. Downside break of 21-day SMA, descending RSI line favor sellers. Having recently dropped to the lowest since January 08, USD/CHF seesaws …
