Sustained trend line break, easing bullish bias of MACD keep sellers hopeful. USD/CHF picks up bids to 0.9218, intraday high 0.9223, during Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Swiss currency (CHF …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/CHF Price Analysis: Sellers can ignore bounce off 10-DMA
Sustained trend line break, easing bullish bias of MACD keep sellers hopeful. USD/CHF picks up bids to 0.9218, intraday high 0.9223, during Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Swiss currency (CHF …