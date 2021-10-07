USD/CHF Price Analysis: Sellers challenge 21-day SMA near 0.9250

USD/CHF prints mild gains following a retreat from 0.9300 on Thursday. The pair is in a continuous uptrend since August 30. MACD trades holds onto the overbought zone with receding upside momentum.
