USD/CHF halts the previous session’s losses and consolidates on Tuesday. More pain for the pair if price breaks 0.9250. MACD trades holds onto the overbought zone with receding upside momentum.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Sellers challenge 38.2% Fibonacci retracement - October 4, 2021
- USD/CHF accelerates below 0.9300, faces two-week lows at 0.9215 - October 4, 2021
- Nearly 20% of adults have elevated troponin levels after major non-cardiac surgery - October 4, 2021