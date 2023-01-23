USD/CHF makes rounds to 0.9220-25 as it struggles to extend the key resistance break during Tuesday’s sluggish Asian session. In doing so, the Swiss Franc (CHF) pair probes the previous two-day …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Slips from bear’s grip on crossing 0.9200 hurdle - January 23, 2023
- EUR/CHF trades in wedge, waiting for bearish breakout [Video] - January 23, 2023
- City of Lugano launches 6-year digital bond on DLT platform from SDX - January 23, 2023