USD/CHF fades bounce off 100-SMA as traders await US S&P Global PMIs for August. Fortnight-old ascending triangle restricts immediate moves of Swiss Franc pair. Steady RSI, failure to defend recovery …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Stays pressured near 0.8800 within immediate triangle, US PMI eyed - August 23, 2023
- Sensirion Holding AG: Challenging first half of 2023 - August 23, 2023
- The Order in Which You Acquire Diseases Could Affect Life Expectancy - August 22, 2023