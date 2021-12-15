The USD/CHF edges up during the New York session, gaining 0.26%. USD/CHF Technical Outlook: It has a bullish bias; if the Fed maintains its hawkish rhetoric, it could challenge the 78.6% Fibonacci at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Evictions on the rise months after federal moratorium ends - December 15, 2021
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Steady at the 50%-Fibonacci around 0.9265 as bull’s eye 0.9300 - December 15, 2021
- ‘We got to go to the street’: Evictions rise after ban ends - December 15, 2021