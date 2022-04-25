A firm US dollar and a dismal market mood weighed on the Swiss franc, which is losing some 0.15%. The US Dollar Index continues reaching YTD highs, now around 101.782. USD/CHF Price Forecast: Remains …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Struggle around 0.9600 despite a solid US dollar - April 25, 2022
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Struggles around 0.9600 despite a solid US dollar - April 25, 2022
- Roche warns of slowdown in Covid-driven sales - April 25, 2022