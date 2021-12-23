USD/CHF Price Analysis: Struggles at the confluence of the 50 and the 100-DMA, bears eye the 200-DMA

Upward move stalled at the 50 and the 100-DMA intersection, bears eye the 200-DMA. The USD/CHF fall continues for the second consecutive day, trading at 0.9177 during the New York session at the time …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)