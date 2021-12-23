Upward move stalled at the 50 and the 100-DMA intersection, bears eye the 200-DMA. The USD/CHF fall continues for the second consecutive day, trading at 0.9177 during the New York session at the time …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Struggles at the confluence of the 50 and the 100-DMA, bears eye the 200-DMA - December 23, 2021
- EUR/CHF to turn back higher towards 1.06 over next three months – Rabobank - December 23, 2021
- Global Chronic Heart Failure (CHF) Drugs Market 2021 to 2027 – Top Manufacturers, Business Strategy and Forecast Report - December 23, 2021