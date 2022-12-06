USD/CHF consolidates around 0.9380-9450s amidst the lack of a catalyst. USD/CHF Price Analysis: Break above the 200-EMA could pave the way towards 0.9550. The USD/CHF hit a fresh three-day high at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Subdued around 0.9420 as a falling wedge emerges - December 6, 2022
- Club Q shooting victims will now get all of the funds donated to the Colorado Healing Fund. Here’s why that’s a change - December 6, 2022
- With Minutes Between Life and Death, Continuous Remote ECG Monitoring Saves Lives - December 6, 2022