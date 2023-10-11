The USD/CHF slides towards 0.9001 weekly lows but bounces off, trying to trim some of its earlier losses. Buyers are trying to reclaim the 200-day moving average (DMA) at 0.9022, which so far has been …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Teeters on the edge at around the 200-DMA - October 11, 2023
- Sygnum’s Crypto-TradFi bridge rakes CHF multi-billion in client demand - October 11, 2023
- This Full-Body Workout Fits in a Backpack - October 11, 2023