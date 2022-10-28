USD/CHF advances sharply, eyeing a break of the 200-hour EMA, which could expose parity. During the last two days, the USD/CHF has advanced more than 1% after bouncing from the weekly lows of around 0 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Testing the key 200-hour EMA, as bulls eye the parity - October 28, 2022
- EUR/USD and EUR/CHF to decline by a similar level – HSBC - October 28, 2022
- Child Help Foundation(CHF) volunteered for Odisha and Uttarakhand Flood Relief - October 28, 2022
Discussion about this post