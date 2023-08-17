USD/CHF remains confined in a narrow range with mild gains above the 0.8800 area. The pair holds above the 50- and 100-hour EMAs; RSI and MACD hold above the bullish territory. The immediate …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Trades flat with mild gains above the 0.8800 area - August 17, 2023
- Orascom Development Holding AG: has released its consolidated financial results for 1H 2023 - August 17, 2023
- DocMorris: Solid basis for sustainable, profitable growth - August 17, 2023