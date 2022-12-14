The USD/CHF extends its weekly losses to more than 1%. The divergence between the USD/CHF price action and oscillators could suggest that selling pressure is fading. USD/CHF Price Analysis: Break …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Tumbles below 0.9300 to fresh 7-month lows - December 14, 2022
- SNB: Three scenarios and its implications for EUR/CHF – Credit Suisse - December 14, 2022
- USD/CHF juggles below 0.9300 as investors await Federal Reserve/Swiss National Bank policy - December 14, 2022